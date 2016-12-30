Harrison County officials sworn in

0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Fresh off the Christmas break three Harrison County officials were sworn in Tuesday morning before Common Pleas Judge T. Shawn Hervey. County Commissioner Dale Norris, County Engineer Rob Sterling and County Sheriff Joe Myers were sworn in and are all headed for multiple terms.

Norris, who is about to start his second term as commissioner, stressed jobs and facility improvements as a key to serving the county, as he has emphasized in past commissioner’s meetings.

Sterling will be starting his sixth term as chief engineer with the county. Sterling has overseen water projects involving Scio and Jewett in the past year as well as a host of road projects over his career in Harrison County. Sterling said he, as well as many others in the Ohio Valley, hope that the oil and gas industry can pick up again and is looking for infrastructure improvements.

Myers, to serve his third term, encouraged the public to continue with providing tips when asked and spoke regarding a new jail he feels the county desperately needs. Myers has dropped hints to the commissioners in the past, sometimes jokingly, but is serious about the need for it. He said that a new, or in the case of an extended jail on the current building holding the jail, would be more expensive for uptown.

“And that’s our problem now; we’re doing it with the minimum number of staff that’s required for an eight-bed facility,” Myers explained. “When we get a new jail we’ll fall under new standards which requires us to have four people roughly, per each floor twenty-four seven.”

Myers stated that they do have choices if a new jail would ever get past the wish stage. Another option is what he called a flat jail where the floor can be monitored by only two people and less expensive to operate.

“So, the cost as you go up with a jail here in town, that’s why so many of the counties are building outside of their towns, or their county seat…they can get more bang for their buck,” Myers said. He added that recent estimates put the cost between $7 and $8 million for a 60-bed facility.

In addition, Owen Beetham and wife Porsche were both sworn in late Thursday morning in the county courtroom. Doing the honors was Owen’s father, Judge, Mark Beetham, who saw his son take the oath for his second term, but first full four-year term as Harrison County Prosecutor. Owen took over in a special election two years ago after defeating Michael Washington.

Porsche was appointed approximately one year ago as Harrison County Coroner to fill that vacancy and will now begin her first four-year term.

“I’m proud of the job our office and staff has done after two years,” Owen remarked. He explained that regarding the area of serious felony crimes his office has doubled the cases that have resulted in prison time or stints at the Eastern Ohio Correction Center (EOCC).

He continued by stating that his office has also worked well in offering guidance regarding pipeline right of ways and added that they are “gearing up to have the county’s first delinquent tax sales in 12 years.” Owen feels that they have been “fiscally conscious” and applauded the commissioners for their help in approving a special investigator for the prosecutor’s office, which he said has helped with investigations.

