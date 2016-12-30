Harrison Central softball program gets new leader

By ED BANKS

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

CADIZ – Beginning with the upcoming 2016-17-season, the Harrison Central softball program will be headed by incoming head coach, Darrin Young. Young is no stranger at Harrison Central as he has become familiar while participating in several other school programs. As Don Bethel steps down as the long time skipper, Young will move up from the ranks as a reserve coach. He, like Bethel when he began coaching career, has two daughters attending Harrison Central.

“My desire is to continue the success that coach Bethel has built at Harrison Central,” Young said. “That continuation includes building a team that will be disciplined and fundamentally sound. I would like to see our future players involved in local recreational leagues and helping with camps. Inviting recreational league coaches to our clinics to observe our program is also a goal I have. I am honored and excited for this opportunity and anxious to get the season started. Baseball has been a passion of mine for many years, but once my daughters got involved with softball, I gladly switched. I think that the coaching transition will be smooth,” he added.

Young credited the smooth transition in part to the already established working relationship he has developed with several of the players. Some of the current Harrison Central roster players have seen Young as a coach since the eight-year old leagues, where he coached them or played against them. “I think there is a lot of talent and potential at Harrison Central,” Young went on. “All that remains is to put it all together.”