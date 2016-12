Four More Sworn In For Harrison County

CADIZ – Four more elected officials from the November election were sworn in early Friday morning. Incumbents were: Clerk of Courts, Leslie Milliken (3rd term); Treasurer, Vicki Sefsick (since 2010) and newly elected for Recorder, Josh Willis and Paul Coffland (R) as commissioner. More details to see in our Jan. 7 print edition.