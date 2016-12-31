Ray L. Johnston

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Ray L. Johnston, 85, of Scio, died Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia. He was a son of the late Joseph A. Johnston who died in 1950 and Beatrice (Cecil) Johnston Baker who died in 1988. He was a graduate of Bowerston High School and had a B.S. and M.A. from The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957 aboard the U.S.S. Tanner, AGS-15, in the Mediterranean. He taught at Clinton Jr. High and Brookhaven High School in Columbus, and completed his employment at Dover High School in 1988. He was a member of Bowerston First United Methodist Church and formerly Conotton United Methodist Church.

His wife, Ruth (Spear) Johnston, died in 1984. He is survived by his brother, Harry S. (Shelley) Johnston of Canton; sisters, Darlene Lucas and Jessie Klinck of Marietta, and Janet Bente and Patsy Fucello of Scio; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend and companion, Tillie Heavilin. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy C. Baker; sister, Betty Marie who died at the age of 2; an infant brother, Robert Cecil; and brothers-in-law, John Lucas, Delvert Bente, Kenneth Klinck, and Joseph Fucello.

He lived on the farm claimed by his great-great-grandfather in 1820. He raised cattle, and made stray cats and dogs part of his family. He enjoyed feeding the birds and friends and relatives that came around who pretended to like the pies he made. His special joy was meeting with a few retired friends from Dover High School once a month, the adult Sunday School class in Bowerston, and singing in the choir. May it be said of him that what he lacked in wisdom, he made up in love of fellowman.

Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, will be held at 11am on Tuesday, January 3, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowerston First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com