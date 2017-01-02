Sheriff issues 911 notice for Frontier customers

A press release just sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff states: “The Harrison County 911 center can’t accept calls from any Frontier carrier except in Cadiz, all other carriers are working as we know of now.

If you have a cell phone and can use it please do so if needing 911 services. Remember this is only Frontier carriers outside of the 942 exchange.

Frontier say they should have everything back up in about 10 days. The Sheriff has made contact with the main boss, and he is looking into this problem.”