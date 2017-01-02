Mildred “Midge” Talbot

Talbott, Mildred “Midge”, 92, of Cadiz, passed into Heaven on Dec. 25, 2016 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 1, 1924 in Kenwood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer and Laura Barnhart Dowdle.

Midge was employed for many years as librarian/aide at Westgate Elementary School. She enjoyed watching baseball and softball, traveling and spending time with her family. She was known as an excellent cook and homemaker. She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Franklin Dowdle and her sister, Lillian Bahner. Surviving are her husband of 71 years, James Talbott; two daughters, Karen Talbott of Akron and Kathy (Dr. Gary) Barker of Cadiz; two brothers, Melvin “Tut” Dowdle of Cadiz and James (Martha) Dowdle of Severna Park, MD; and a sister, Jean (Floyd) Stewart of Flushing, OH; two grandchildren, Rev. Ashley (Matthew) Steele of Imperial, PA and Christopher (Ashley) Barker of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; two great grandsons, Theodore and Elliot Steele; brother-in-law, David Talbott of Lake Worth, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held Dec. 29 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio with Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial followed at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Urban Mission, 301 N. Fifth St., Steubenville, Ohio 43952. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.