Thomas McAfee Sr.

Thomas McAfee, Sr., 84, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Jewett, OH, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Amberwood Manor Nursing Home in New Philadelphia. He was born Oct. 22, 1932 in Unionvale, OH, a son of the late Glen and Anna Andears McAfee.

Tom was a retired self-employed scrap hauler and an Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a two grandsons Frankie and Donald; two brothers, Louie (Glen) and Bob McAfee; and two sisters, Helen McAfee and Pearl Sabo.

Surviving are his wife, Henrietta Goski McAfee; 11 children, Thomas (Mallory) McAfee, Jr. of NC, Anna (Ron) Chaffin of Germano, Frank (Debbie) McAfee of Flushing, Roger McAfee of Dillonvale, Wendel (Peggy) McAfee of Jewett, Delores McAfee of MO, Brian McAfee of Mineral City, John (Chris) McAfee of Sugar Creek, Cindy McAfee (Jason) of New Philadelphia, Jean (Paul) Kernen of Steubenville, and Donnie McAfee of Mineral City; 26 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Diane) McAfee of Germano; two sisters, Annabelle Snyder of Strasburg, and Melba Beard of Dennison.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 3, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:30 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Pastor Michael Cunningham will officiate. Burial will follow at Hanover Cemetery.