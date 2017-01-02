Gordon E. Liggett

Gordon E. Liggett, 75, of Jewett, Ohio, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. He was born Jan. 23, 1941 in Hopedale, a son of the late Roy Benjamin and Virginia Maxine Watson Liggett. Mr. Liggett was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and was a retired Coal Miner and Electrician from Y.&O. Coal Company near Hopedale. He was a member of Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M., the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville, and the Hopedale and Jewett Sportsmen’s Clubs. He was also a business owner and enjoyed four-wheeling and dirt track racing.

Surviving are his wife Loraine Hoobler Liggett; a daughter, Lori (Dave) Mayher of Bloomingdale; a son Michael Liggett of Hopedale; three granddaughters, Sarah Mayher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ellyn Mayher of Uniontown, PA, and Audra Mayher of Bloomingdale, Ohio; a brother Kenny (Nancy) Liggett of Richmond, Ohio; and two sisters, Joyce (Pete) Kish of Martins Ferry and Carol (Kenny) Atkins of Hopedale.

Friends may call Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Masonic Services will be held Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gables Care Center Staff Fund, 351 Lahm Dr., Hopedale, OH 43976. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.