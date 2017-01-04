Jean Ivolene Anderson

Jean Ivolene Anderson, age 85 of 233 East Muskingum Street, Freeport died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, Jan.2, 2017 in Emerald Pointe Nursing Home, Barnesville, Ohio.

Born Aug. 25, 1931 in Harrison County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Chester Leland Rapp and Myrtle Marie Dunlap Rapp.

Jean was a 1949 graduate of Freeport High School. Following graduation she worked as a telephone operator for the General Telephone Company in Cadiz until she got married in 1953.

She was a member of the Freeport Presbyterian Church and liked to read and to bake. She devoted her life to taking care of her family, and loved visiting with Cindy and Julie’s children at the nursing home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Dale Anderson who died Dec. 30, 2009, a son Marvin Dale Anderson who died Jan. 28, 2015, and a brother Charles Robert Rapp.

Surviving are a son, Wayne Alan Anderson of Salesville and close friend, Sarah Sears of Quaker City and Sarah’s family, Cindy and Bruce Smith and their two children, Andrew Smith and Lillian Smith of Old Washington and Julie Sears, her husband Chris Shippy, and their three children, Kaden Sears, Charles Sears, and Shalee Sears of Quaker City; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, with services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

