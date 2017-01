Hopedale Girls Softball to hold sign-ups

in Area News Events Featured Sports by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Hopedale Girls Softball will hold softball sign-ups Sunday Jan. 29th from 12-2, Saturday Feb. 4th from 10-2 and Sunday Feb. 5th from 12-2 with a parents meeting to follow at 2.

Sign-ups will be held at the Hopedale Social Hall, and please remember to bring a copy of your daughter’s birth certificate. Sign-up fees will remain at $35.