Martha J. Mattern

Martha J. “Pee Wee” Mattern, 91, of Cadiz, died Saturday, Jan. 07, 2017 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. She was born Oct. 22, 1925 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Jack and Mary Jones Chapman.

She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and worked at the library and as a legal aide. She had a kind nature and a loving smile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Jean Hibbs. Surviving are three sons: Frank “Nip” (Tammy) Mattern of Cadiz, Clay (Cinda) Mattern of Bellaire and Jay (Rhonda) Mattern of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois; a daughter, Kay (Bill) Mann of Cadiz; 15 grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Jan. 9 from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gables Care Center Activity Fund, 351 Lahm Drive, Hopedale, Ohio 43976 or the family asks that you do a random act of kindness in her memory.

