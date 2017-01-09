Seeking nominations for Citizen’s Choice Award

Harrison News Herald

Each year the Cadiz Business Association holds their Community Recognition Banquet in which they honor outstanding businesses and individuals throughout the community. And each year, the News-Herald gives their Citizen’s Choice Award to an outstanding citizen. The Citizen’s Choice Award is given to a public or private individual for their overall efforts towards the betterment of the community, whether as an individual or a representative of a business or organization.

We ask our readers to consider someone in the community worthy of receiving this award and to let us know who they are, and why they deserve the recognition. The award will be given at the Community Recognition Banquet at Sally Buffalo Park on March 4.

To nominate an individual, send us the person’s name and a 500 word or less writeup of why you believe they deserve the award. You can mail your nomination to Harrison News-Herald, 144 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio, 43907.

Or feel free to e-mail your nomination to newsroom@harrisonnewsherald.com and please put Citizen’s Choice Award in the subject line.

THE DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS IS FEB. 1