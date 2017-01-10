John Eugene McGonigal

John Eugene McGonigal, 87, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Jan. 8, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus Ohio. He was born May 10, 1929 in Rayland, Ohio a son of the late George Aloysius and Mary Lucille Rheuff McGonigal. He was a retired mine electrician having worked at the former Y&O Coal Company for 26 years, a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, the UMWA and Harrison Lodge # 219, F.& A.M. Eugene was also the owner and manager of the General Custer Hotel, Red Hill School Store, as well as several additional rental properties in Cadiz. He also served in the Army, stationed in Japan, during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Kennedy; and two sisters: Elizabeth Ann Chambers and Mary Teresa Sauvageot. Surviving are two sons: Michael (Yvonne) McGonigal of Woodbury, Minnesota and John (Carole) McGonigal of Pataskala, Ohio; a daughter Marianne (Bernard) Lindsay of Danvers, Massachusetts; two grandchildren: David and Emily; and his ex-wife and caregiver, Janette McGonigal of Cadiz, Ohio.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2-5 with a memorial service at 5 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.