Bessie Muze Worrell

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Bessie Muze Worrell, local businesswoman and lifelong resident of Harrison County, died Jan. 11, 2017 at her home in Cadiz, Ohio. She was 91.

Mrs. Worrell was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Wallace Eugene Worrell; her parents, the late Mr. William Muze and Florence Mercer Muze; a very special aunt, Miss Esther Mercer; brothers, Donald Muze, Robert Muze, and John Edward Muze; and great-grandson Mac Bryson Rensi. She is survived by her children, daughter Lana Fannin Rensi and son-in-law, Gerald Rensi of Columbus; son, Edward Eugene Fannin and daughter-in-law, Toni Giacobbi Fannin of St. Clairsville; daughter Lorrie Worrell Smith and son-in-law, David Smith of Sebring, Florida; son Ronald Worrell and daughter-in-law, Brenda Worrell of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Staci Fannin Trudo,Todd Rensi, Lewis Fannin, Brian Rensi, Geoffrey Rensi, Robert Worrell, Stephen Worrell, Timothy Worrell; great-grandchildren, Garrett Trudo, Sydni Trudo, Madison Worrell, Kaitlynn Fannin, Hagen Rensi, and Susan Rensi; long-time caregivers, Marge Whitehead, Brenda Woodard; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A funeral service is being planned for Friday, Jan. 20. The Reverend Henry Mooney officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan.19, from 2—4 p.m. and 6—9 p.m., with arrangements being handled by Clark Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Cadiz. Please check www.clark-kirkland.com for further details on the funeral arrangements. Burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice Care of St. Clairsville.