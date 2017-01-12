Mary Ruth Stapleton

Mary Ruth Stapleton (Moore) of Rock Springs, WY formerly of Scio, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 17, 2016. She was born on July 21, 1926, the daughter of L.D. Moore and Edna Mae Moore (Finnical). She is survived by her son William Stapleton (Janalee) of Rock Springs, Wyo., and a daughter, Boni Herbert (Gary Blevins) of Jefferson, N.C., grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Nichole Quinn, Andy Shivers, Tiffney Stapleton, Dusti Stapleton, Steve Bower, Dawn Smitely and step-granddaughter, Sarah Merhar, her brother, Harold Moore and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stapleton, a daughter, Jackie Shivers and sister Peg Honeyman. She was a lifelong member of Eastern Stars and was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion for many years.

Mary Ruth along with her husband worked together as resident managers for the Escapee campgrounds in various states. She loved playing cards and was happiest when giving someone a great big hug. A memorial service will be held this summer in Wyoming.