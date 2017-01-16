Richard Lee Zeimer

On Nov. 24 after cutting the celery, onions, and bread for our Thanksgiving stuffing, Dick walked into the other room and quietly left this world.

His last twenty-four hours were spent with his family preparing the food for a meal together, he was happy and full of contentment.

Dick was born on Aug. 21, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio. His family moved to Dennison where he graduated from Dennison High School in 1948. He served in the US Army from Aug. 1948 until May 1952. The last nine months of service were with the Eighth Army Headquarters in Seoul, Korea.

In 1953 he enrolled at Ohio State University and in 1959 graduated from there with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science Degree. After graduation the family moved to California where he was employed by Rocketdyne, a Division of North American International. As a licensed Professional Civil Engineer, he worked in various divisions of the company, performing structural analysis and tests of rocket engines and nuclear reactor components.

Raising a family in Southern California meant family camping trips throughout the west, day trips to Zuma Beach, picnics at Reseda Park, and after church Sunday drives to photograph the wildflowers. He shared his love of trout fishing with his brother Dale on a trip to the Owens River and a memorable trip with his father to see the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest in Bishop, California.

After retirement in 1989, he and Ferrel opened a B&B in Deersville, Ohio, which they ran for 13 years. He was involved in local community affairs by serving as Secretary/Treasure of the Deersville Improvement and Historic Preservation Society, sitting on the Deersville Village Council, and resided on the Board of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Harrison County CIC. Additionally, with the help of many friends he started the Deersville Library for all to enjoy.

He was involved outside the local scene by establishing the State designation of the Tapan-Moravian Trail as an official Scenic Byway, and played a part in getting the Dennison High School building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A new chapter began with a relocation to Vancouver, Washington in 2008. Dick and Ferrel quickly found a new community of friends at their church and in Fairway Village. They became true Pacific Northwesterners, passionate Trailblazers fans, Cannon Beach lovers, and frequent travelers up the Gorge to the Hood River fruit loop. Each Saturday was a trip to the Farmer’s Market for tomato starts, local mushrooms, and lunch. Dick would ultimately end the trip with a lime snow cone, even if the day was cold and rainy.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ferrel, grandson, Edward Webb, and his parents, Herbert and Glenna Zeimer. He is survived by two daughters, Laura Webb, Cheri (Rick) Jackson, three grandchildren, Dan (Tamara) Webb, Katelin (Brad) Cole, and Grant Jackson, four great grandchildren, Eddie and Nycole Webb, Gavin Webb, and his little lunch buddy Claire Cole. Dick is also survived by his lifelong confidant, friend, and little brother Dale (Sandra) Zeimer.

We will miss his twinkling eyes, his boundless knowledge, his steadfast support, and his unwavering love.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, at two in the afternoon. Following the service will be a reception to enjoy some of Dick’s favorite treats.

In lieu of flowers, Dick’s wishes would be for donations to be made to the Deersville Improvement Society or the St. John’s Presbyterian Church of Camas.

St. John’s Presbyterian Church

1206 NE Birch Street

Camas WA 98607