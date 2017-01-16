Robert “Bob” Baxter Harden

Robert “Bob” Baxter Harden, 83, of Panama City Beach, Fla., peacefully passed away with family at his side, on Jan. 13. Bob was born July 20, 1933 to John Baxter Harden and Mary Jane “Minnie” Harden of Cadiz, Ohio. He was a 1950 graduate of the Cadiz Cardinals. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Margaret Brocklehurst of Sarasota, Fla., his brother Jack Harden, of Newark, Ohio, and his beloved wife of 58 years, Emma Harden. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Petersen and husband Steve, grandchildren Wesley and Molly Petersen, daughter Carol Menzie and partner Jeff Jacks, and grandson Seth Menzie, all of Panama City Beach, grandson Larry Menzie, and great-granddaughter Carleigh Menzie of Norfolk, Virginia. Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Phoebe Harden, of Newark, Ohio, his brother-in-law Fred Ball and wife Virginia, of Ramage, W.Va., brother-in-law Ralph Ball of Altamonte Springs, Fla., sister-in-law Wilma Ball of Parkersburg, W.Va., as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, who knew him affectionately as “Uncle Bob”.

Bob had a very successful career and traveled the world as a Communications Technician for the FBI. He worked at headquarters in Washington, DC and lived in Dale City, Virginia for many years. In 1988 he retired and he and Emma moved to Panama City Beach, Fla,. There he spent the majority of his years in a home designed by his brother Jack, with a glorious view of the gulf, and only a brief walk away.

Bob was an avid reader who enjoyed photography and always prioritized the relationships in his life that he held dear, often traveling to see old friends, hosting family gatherings in his home, and remaining connected with family members across the country through internet games. He is remembered with the utmost fondness and love by those who knew him as a deeply generous, gentle-spirited, and good man with a devoted servant’s heart and an appreciation for life’s simple delights: the beauty of the beach, a good meal, the presence of his family whom he cared so much for. Often referring to his home across from the beach as “paradise”, he lived a life of tremendous satisfaction and gratitude, and in his passing those who enjoyed the gift of knowing him closely are left with the same feelings of gratefulness for sharing life with such a great father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and man.

Celebration of Bob’s life will be private.