Gordon Edward Olmstead

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Gordon Edward Olmstead, age 63, of Aurora, Colo., passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at home in his sleep. He was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Cadiz, Ohio. Gordon has lived in Colorado since 1982, but always considered Cadiz his home. He was the second child (first son) born to the late George Edward and Ellen Virginia Jones Olmstead.

He was not only preceded in death by his father but also his sister, Starr Olmstead Wallace, only two months earlier. Gordon is survived by his mother Ellen Olmstead, of Cadiz, Ohio; three brothers, Richard (Joy) Olmstead of Orville, Ohio; Nathan Olmstead and Troy (Mary) Olmstead both from Cadiz, Ohio; three sisters, Claudia Olmstead Banks of Cadiz, Ohio; Joy Olmstead of Akron, Ohio; and Sherry Olmstead West of Columbus, Ohio; Gordon is also survived by three sons, Gordon (Jamie) Wilson of Cadiz, Ohio; Moses West of Wheeling, W.Va.; Isaiah (Jovalytha) Olmstead of Aurora, Colo., and one daughter, Samantha Olmstead Hull (Chauncey) of Wheeling, WV. and thirteen grandchildren; as well as a host family and friends that love him and will miss him.

POPS (DAD), YOU WILL ALWAYS BE WITH US BECAUSE YOU WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS……..

A Memorial Service is being held for family and friends at St. James Church in Cadiz, Ohio on this coming Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.