Helen (Gotschall) Myers

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

1925-2017

Helen (Gotschall) Myers, age 91, of Scio, was called home to be with her Lord Sunday, Jan. 15.

She was born July 28, 1925 in Kilgore to the late Joseph and Lula (Martin) Gotschall. Helen graduated from Carrollton High School in 1942. She worked for the Scio Pottery for 41 years and after retiring from there she worked for the COAD Foster Grandparent Program for 21 years. She was also active in the community belonging to the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary for 65 years and the Scio United Methodist Church until 2008 when she transferred to the New Rumley United Methodist Church.

Helen married Charles Foster Myers on June 29, 1946 they spent 63 loving years together until his passing on Jan. 8, 2010. Also preceding her in death are two sisters and brothers-in-law Dr. G.E. and Donna Vorhies and Donald A. and Mary Ruth Ray.

Surviving are her son Harrison County Sheriff Joseph Myers and his wife Sue and a grandson Evan Myers of Scio and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Her faith, love for others, laughter and humor will remain forever memories to family and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church, c/o Sandy Knowles, 11877 William Penn Ave NW, Hartville 44632 or Scio VFD. PO Box 342, Scio 43988.

