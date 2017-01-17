Beva Anderson Stonebraker

Beva Anderson Stonebraker, 97, formerly of New Athens, Ohio, passed Tuesday Jan. 17, at Gables Care Center, Hopedale. She was born in Indiana, Pa, on Oct. 13, 1919, the daughter of the late Harry and Ollie Edmonson Anderson.

Beva was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at Harrison Community Hospital, a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the New Athens Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William J. Stonebraker, a daughter Carol Campbell, brothers: Paul, Cecil and Harry Anderson.

Beva is survived by sons: Bill (Sandra) Stonebraker of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Robert (Corky) Stonebraker of Cadiz, a sister Betty G’Angeli of Turtle Creek Pa., grandchildren; Jeff Campbell, Robert Campbell, Kurt (Renee) Stonebraker, Erica (Rich) Hoffman; step-grandchildren: Kami (Travis) Howell, Amber (Doug) Little, Toby Kail; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the New Athens Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Paul Giffin officiating. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens.

Beva was an avid reader and the family requests any memorial contributions be made in Beva’s memory to a library of your choice or the New Athens Presbyterian Church.

The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, OH. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com

