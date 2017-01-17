Cadiz Square Site Of Mid-Day Accident

CADIZ – A woman driving a Jeep 4×4 apparently ran a red light while traveling from West to East Market Street and struck a vehicle with two passengers in it. No one was injured and all refused a transport to the hospital. The accident happened at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday as Cadiz Police and a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy were on scene as well as Cadiz and New Athens Fire and Rescue. More detail to come in our Saturday print edition.