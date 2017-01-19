Iva Elizabeth Yoho

Iva Elizabeth Yoho, 63, of Cadiz, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Valley Hospice Care Center, North in Steubenville. She was born Sept. 12, 1953 in Martins Ferry, a daughter of the late Orion D. and Marilyn Hursey Kellar.

Iva enjoyed planting flowers and tomatoes and especially playing with her dog, Vanilla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, William Bacon and three sisters, Dorothy Milliken, Faye Tonkovich, and Diane Kish. Surviving are her daughter, Martha Louise Yoho (L.B. Brooks) of Cadiz; four grandchildren, Jessica Yoho, Leander Brooks, IV, Justin Brooks and Alex Brooks; a great granddaughter, Neveah Bacon; and three sisters, Mary Briggs of Lafferty, Joyce Allen of Jewett and Freda Brown (Earl) of New Philadelphia.

Friends may call Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Fred Blackman will officiate. Burial will follow at Pugh Cemetery near Cadiz. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.