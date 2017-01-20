Wings of Hope Gala coming in February

The Barnett Realtors of New Philadelphia will be sponsoring their annual Winter Gala on Feb. 4, at the Tuscarawas Kent State Performing Arts Center.

This event, which benefits Community Hospice House, will feature silent and live auctions, 50/50 drawing, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and music.

The Wings of Hope Committee held their first Winter Gala in 2011 and, to date, have raised $185,000 for Hospice House. Located here in New Philadelphia, our local Hospice serves other counties providing peace, hope and compassion to patients and their families.

Tickets are $35 and can be obtained at their office 310 W. High Ave., by calling (330) 339-1196, or at the door the night of the event. The hours will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

If you can’t attend the event and would like to support this great cause, please go to www.barnettwingsofhope to make your monetary donation.