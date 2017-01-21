Ronald Kinsey Milleson

Ronald Kinsey Milleson, age 82, of Freeport died at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born August 11, 1934 in Freeport, he was the son of the late Arthur H. “Brady” Milleson and Mary G. Kinsey Milleson.

After graduating from Freeport High School in 1952, Kinsey began his extensive work history as a hired hand for a local asphalt paving crew. He then found work with the Hanna Coal Company of Cadiz, operating a large coal hopper. After moving to Columbus he began his work regulating the small loan and pawn shop industry as a state bank inspector, and later as a loan officer for the First Discount Loan Company. In 1959 he returned to Freeport to join his father, Brady, at the Milleson Insurance Agency. In 1961 he was appointed Freeport Postmaster by then Congressman Wayne L. Hayes, while simultaneously working as a lake patrolman for MWCD. In the 1960’s he also became a principal partner of the Freeport Press until 1974. Throughout the 1980’s he worked in sales for Laurel Valley Oil Company in Stillwater. He then worked for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation and Ohio Industrial Commission in Columbus, retiring from those two endeavors and ending his insurance career in 1990.

His public service career began in Freeport as a village Democrat Precinct Committeemen, Freeport village councilmen and village mayor on two different occasions. He served as a board member for the Harrison County Board of Elections and as Harrison County Democrat Chairman for many years. Kinsey was a delegate to two National Democrat Conventions and represented Ohio’s 30th district as State Senator. After the senate Kinsey remained deeply involved in political issues for the remainder of his life.

Kinsey was a founding board member of HARCTUS and Belmont Technical College. He was also associated with the following social and service organizations: Cadiz Country Club, Uhrichsville Elks, Cadiz Eagles, Harrison County Farm Bureau, Freeport Lakeland Alumni, Harrison Central Sports Foundation, Freeport Farmers Sportsman Club, Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, and the Freeport Church of Christ.

He was an avid fan of Cleveland professional sports and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He traveled to all 50 states with his beloved wife Ann, and enjoyed many Canadian fishing trips with his dad, sons, and grandsons. He also relished his time at the family farm, The Ponderosa, and held very dearly the many friendships made throughout his life.

He was the husband for sixty years to Carol Ann Carson Milleson. They were married October 14, 1956. He was father to four, grandfather to ten, and great grandfather to nine: Rich (Lori) Milleson of Piedmont and their children Megan (Anthony) Hayes and their two children, Kendall and Kinsey and Dan Milleson; Mary (Jeff) McBride of Freeport and their children Joley (Chris) Arnold and their children Jace, Alivia, and Jemma and Whitney McBride; Greg (Brenda) Milleson of Norwich and their children Kaci (fiance Zach Church), Brice Milleson, and Christian Milleson; and Jim (Dawn) Milleson of Tippecanoe and their children Jon and his children Madelyn and Chloe, Andrew (Marlena) and their daughter Laynee and Mark (Stephanie) and their daughter, Scarlett; a sister, Sue (Gordon) Clark of Worthington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 Monday, January 23 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High St., Freeport. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24 in the Freeport Presbyterian Church, 106 Pine Street, Freeport with Evangelist Bob Main of the Minksville Church of Christ officiating and Joshua Hetrick of the Freeport Church of Christ assisting. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Community Foundation (HCCF), 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website.

