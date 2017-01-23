Coffy’s-Bilo Closes

CADIZ – As many probably already know the Coffy’s Bilo in Cadiz has closed. The store apparently closed on Friday evening as customers said it was not open on Saturday when they went to shop. Also, the store in Carrollton, Thorne’s Market also closed around the same time this past weekend. No one has answered a call to Coffy’s in Cadiz and there is no further information to report at this time.

Signs are posted on the front door as well as a window facing the main parking lot along Main Street announcing the closing and thanking customers.