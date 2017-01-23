George Yanen

George Yanen, age 89, of Moundsville, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Cadiz, Ohio at the Carriage Inn Nursing Home.

He was born February 28, 1927 in Providence, Ohio the son of the late Robert and Sarah Markovich Yanen. He was a retired car salesman and owner of George Yanen Auto Sales & Sam Yanen Ford Sales of Moundsville. George was a long time member of the Moundsville Country Club and was known to be hard to beat while he only carried a few clubs onto the course.

George was a 50-year member and past President of the Moundsville Lions Club. During his term as President he began the process of building the Moundsville Bridge, which became a reality for him in 1986. He was a member of the VFW Post # 437, American Legion Post #3, Eagles #499, Moose # 1087, and Elks #282 all of Moundsville.

George graduated from Cadiz High School in 1945 where he was captain of his baseball, basketball and football teams and in 2009 was inducted into Cadiz High School Hall of Fame.

After graduation he served in the US Army at the end of WWII and attended the Nuremberg Trials. When returning he followed his love of baseball and went to Texas. He was picked up by the minor leagues as a pitcher for Dallas Eagles until he damaged his pitching arm. At one time he pitched against the Dodgers & he claimed he struck out Jackie Robinson.

While in Texas, he met his wife of 65 years, Charlene Williams of Paris, Texas. In 1962 he moved his family back to the Ohio Valley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Samuel and Robert Yanen.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Williams Yanen; two children, Charles R. Yanen of Glen Dale and Kimberley (Dennis) Kidd of Moundsville; five grandchildren, Angela M. Kidd, Sean (Gretchen) Kidd, Callie (Brian) Earliwine, Derek M. Yanen all of Moundsville and Chad R. Yanen of Alaska; four great grandchildren, Hayden S. Kidd, Kelsey M. Kidd, Emma R. Earliwine, Bentley D. Earliwine and another great grandson on the way; two special in laws, Debbie (Bane) Yanen and Dennis E. Kidd; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. at Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory, 400 Jefferson Avenue, Moundsville with Pastor Gregory Blair officiating.

Interment at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

