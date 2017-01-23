Arthur E. Harris

Arthur E. Harris, 74, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, KY and Lauderhill, FL, died Saturday, January 21, 2007 at the Carriage Inn of Cadiz.

He was born December 27, 1942 in Vanceburg, KY, a son of the late Arthur E. Harris, Sr. and Katherin Overstreet Harris. Mr. Harris was a retired auto mechanic and a member of the Order of the Moose in Ft. Lauderhill, FL for over 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Franklin Dale Harris. Surviving are his wife, Donna; a son, Arthur Harris of Hollywood, FL; a daughter, Michelle Harris of Gainesville, FL; two sisters, Dolly Kidwell (Donald) Kidwell of Cadiz, OH and Darlene D. Harris of Vanceburg, KY; three brothers, Val Edward Harris (Carol Sue) and Robert Darrell Harris (Karen), all of Vanceburg, KY and John Allen Harris (Lynn) of Maysville, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held near his home in Kentucky in the early spring.

