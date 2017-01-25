Ila E. Hamilton

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Ila E. Hamilton, 81, of Cadiz, died Monday, Jan. 23, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. She was born July 13, 1935 in Braxton County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Gordon and Reatha Boyer Dyer.

Mrs. Hamilton was a member of the kitchen staff at the Carriage Inn of Cadiz and at Harrison Hills City School District. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and college and professional football.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester V. Patterson, Sr. in 1971; her second husband, Charles E. Hamilton in 2010; a son, George Queen; a daughter, Lyana Wimmer; a step-son, Ronald Hamilton; and siblings, Velda, Freida, Elwood, and Leonard.

Surviving are four sons, Alvin Queen (Bonnie) of Durham, N.C., Willy Schaeffer (Kendra) of Elkins, W.Va., Lester Patterson (Sandy) of Cadiz and David Patterson (Jessica) of Loudonville; a daughter, Vickie Hamett (Joe) of Maryland; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a step-son, Ken Hamilton of Galloway, Ohio; three step-daughters, Sue Harriman of Jewett, Deb Mellinger of Waynesburg, Ohio and Lori Hamilton of Jewett; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and siblings, Gary, Terry, Verle, Opaline, Wilma and Karen.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Paul Giffin will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.