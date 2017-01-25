BMC Tourney at Indian Creek Middle School on Saturday

MINGO JUNCTION- Indian Creek Middle School will host a Buckeye Mountaineer Conference girls’ basketball tournament on Jan. 28.

Seventh- and eighth-grade teams will participate in the all-day event, which starts at 9 a.m. Games will be held at 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. with the last matchup at 5:45 p.m. Among the eight teams on hand will be Indian Creek, Buckeye Local, Harrison Central, Beaver Local, East Liverpool, Oak Glen, Weir and Brooke. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

Elimination games will continue at the school with seventh-grade semi-finals on Jan. 30 and eighth-grade semi-finals on Jan. 31, while the finals will be held on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, the Big School/Small School Championship is slated for Monday, Feb. 6. The first game will start at 5:30 each night and the second game is slated for 6:45 p.m.