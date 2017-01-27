Vintage Fitness Making Strides

CADIZ – For all the comings and goings regarding business in Cadiz, one thing remains constant and that is fitness. And what used to be Barbells at 139 West Market Street, is now Vintage Fitness. It’s the same building, same space but with some fresh coats of paint and a little rearranging going on.

New owners, Dan Milleson and Trevor McCue have settled in for the past few months where they finally reached the ribbon-cutting stage Thursday afternoon. Painting, machine moving are just some of what they plan for their new gym and have already begun. Also, a fresh new sign is in place above the front, which was installed by Aladdin Signs Inc. located in Follansbee, Wv.

“There’s more to do with the same amount of space,” Milleson said. And if there is anything new in the future it would be more towards the cardiovascular workouts such as more treadmills, which seem to be popular especially during the winter months.

What they really want, though for their gym is what Milleson is calling an “all-inclusive” gym for anyone of all ages and genders to come and feel relaxed and have a good workout.

The gym was purchased from the former owners back in August where they have slowly made little changes with their own personal touch here and there with the goal of making it a more “efficient” place to workout. Milleson said he’d like to rid of what he called redundant-type machines as well as an eye towards the efficiency affect with good spacing for some of the bigger machines.

“Trevor and I have been friends for 15 to 20 years and we are thankful for all our current customers,” Milleson said. He said they came up with the name “Vintage” to work with the age and character of the building.

Some of the things offered is an automatic withdrawal for people who just want to come in and workout and not worry about their monthly bill, which the lowest he said sits at $23 per.

One point Milleson and McCue continue to stress is they are geared towards the all-inclusive atmosphere of their gym where women and men, old and young can come have and have a good workout side by side.

Milleson also sent thanks out to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Cadiz Business Association for their help. If interested in joining please call: 740-491-7055.