Melba E. McAfee Moreland Beard Mossor

Melba E. McAfee Moreland Beard Mossor, 81, of Dennison, Ohio, formerly of Jewett and Cadiz, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Green Twp., Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glen P. and Anna Andears McAfee. Melba was a retired Nurses Aid.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Beard in 2006; two daughters, Rose Bove and Gloria Busby; an infant son and an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Kim Moreland; three grandsons, Bryston and Kayden Moreland and Darion Latrell West; three brothers, Thomas McAfee, Louie (Glen) McAfee and Bob McAfee; and two sisters, Helen McAfee and Pearl Sabo. Surviving are a son, John Moreland of Dennison; two daughters, Tina West of Akron and Linda Moreland of Uhrichsville; a sister, Annabelle Snyder of Strasburg; and a brother, Donald (Diane) McAfee of Germano; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and a step-daughter, Susan (Larry) Myers of Mansfield, OH.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

