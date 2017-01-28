Free Valentine Spaghetti Dinner

in Area News Events by — January 28, 2017 at 9:35 am | 0 comments

 

The Presbyterian Church of Cadiz is hosting a “Free Community Valentine Spaghetti Dinner” on Sunday, February 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the church at 154 W. Market Street.

This free meal is open to everyone, young and old. Free babysitting will be available. Reservations are requested so please RSVP by Tuesday, February 7th. For questions and to make reservations, call the church office at (740) 942-2366 between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





 

 
 

Our Sponsors

 
 
http://www.facebookloginhut.com/facebook-login/
 
 
 
 