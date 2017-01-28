Free Valentine Spaghetti Dinner

The Presbyterian Church of Cadiz is hosting a “Free Community Valentine Spaghetti Dinner” on Sunday, February 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the church at 154 W. Market Street.

This free meal is open to everyone, young and old. Free babysitting will be available. Reservations are requested so please RSVP by Tuesday, February 7th. For questions and to make reservations, call the church office at (740) 942-2366 between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.