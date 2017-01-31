Gary Wendell Mingus

Gary Wendell Mingus, 62, of Cadiz, formerly of Hopedale, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born June 16, 1954 in Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Oral Wendell Mingus and the late Vivian Leona Robinette Mingus.

Gary was a former Coal Miner at Y. & O. Coal Company and was a self-employed Freelance Artist. He was a graduate of Cadiz High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was an animal lover, an avid OSU football fan, and enjoyed NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife, Victoria Hursey Mingus; three daughters, Tiffaney (Lonnie) Marbais of Cadiz, Toni Mingus of Cadiz, and Tanya (Corey) Dutton of Melbourne, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Gabriel, Olivia, and Evelyn.

Friends may call Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Doug Whitecotton will officiate.

