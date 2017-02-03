Rover Pipeline Receives County Greenlight

Susan King, Public Outreach for Rover Pipeline.

CADIZ – The Rover Pipeline LLC, designed to travel through four states (Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania) received approval from the Harrison County Commissioners Wednesday for a Road Use Maintenance Agreement (RUMA) as brought forth by Doug Crabtree of the Harrison County Engineer’s Office.

The pipeline is to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day with an approximate cost of $4.2 billion, according to: www.roverpipelinefacts.com.

Counsel representing Rover Pipeline, Daniel Hyzak spoke to the commissioners stating the pipe was to travel “approximately 28 miles of county road [and] seven townships.” He added that the original bond of $100,000 was “far too low” and upped the figure to $1.5 million after conferring with local officials and said it’s the same RUMA introduced back in November and only the bond amount has changed.

Hyzak used the term “comprehensive” several times describing the report presented to the commissioners that involves HD video, pictures, laser and grading done by an independent contractor.

“At this time we have agreements with five of those seven townships in writing,” Hyzak said and would be working on the remaining two townships (Stock and German) to obtain agreements.

Harrison County Prosecutor, Owen Beetham confirmed that the engineer’s office gave its approval as well as his office and that the bond needed to be increased as Hyzak stated. He added that oversize and overweight vehicle permits would still need to be secured as this current RUMA, which the commissioners approved, does not take the place of that.

Hyzak also stated that each section, “about 13 spreads” would be working simultaneously with each section having its own email domain to providing the engineer, prosecutor and commissioners with easy communication. He said there would be one person that would direct concerns or questions to all sections instead of contacting numerous people with concerns.

Hyzak said they do not anticipate “actual construction” on the approximate 800 mile pipeline until around April or May of this year.

“…There’s also a financial benefit for Ohio and specifically Harrison County with this pipeline also,” Commissioner, Don Bethel said. Public Outreach for Rover, Susan King then spoke to the commissioners confirming its approximate 800 miles of pipeline and provided more facts.

King said that Defiance County was actually the recipient of a “large portion” of natural gas that will be mined and that Ohio was a “net importer” of natural gas keeping natural gas in Ohio that is produced in Ohio.

“…Then of course we’re going to Michigan the residual for storage in Canada,” King explained. “It’s been filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. We [are] now in the very final stages of permitting we expect that certificate at any moment and then we’ll begin construction.”

King continued by stating that when constructing a project such as the Rover Pipeline, it must be determined to be in the public need, which she went on to say that this has been deemed as such.

“These are open access carrier pipelines, meaning anybody can put gas in provided they meet the technical criteria and if their contracted anybody can take gas out, which goes to industrial parks or local distribution companies and so forth,” King said.

King said during peak construction of 2017 they expect to employ around “14,000 temporary workers” of which 50 percent would be from the local area. She also said that on the same website listed above that local contractors can go there and sign up (“contractor solicitation form”) to be a part of the project.

“Any local contractor whether they…cut trees, their landscapers, tire companies, hotels, motels can sign on to that, fill out a very simple form…and it will be uploaded and provided to all the major contractors,” King stated.

Bethel then asked what Rover’s definition of 50 percent local means. King stated that crews working within a particular “spread” or section such as Defiance for example, would pull workers from there as they would pull workers from Harrison County to work in Harrison County.