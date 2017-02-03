Coffy’s Situation Still In Limbo

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – As if communication was hard to come by while Coffy’s-Bilo grocery store on South Main Street in Cadiz was open for business, information has just about shut down as solid as their front doors have shut. And contrary to a story in last week’s Ashtabula’s Star Beacon stating Thorne’s Management filing for bankruptcy, it appears that that hasn’t happened.

No confirmation was reported and according to one individual in the office of the Northern District of Ohio United States Bankruptcy Court, as well as the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), there is no listing for bankruptcy action regarding Thorne’s Management.

Former Manager for Coffy’s, Rick Smith stated that the state had removed all Lottery tickets and the machines would be following the move as well. All merchandise has also been frozen, according to Smith who also heard of bankruptcy proceedings but again no confirmation has been found.

Smith did say that one proprietor was looking at the location for purchase but did not know of the name. Another source stated that an IGA affiliate was looking at the now defunct Coffy’s location. Near the end of last year, Riesbecks, Todd Sparkle Market, Sparkle Markets, and others have all denied interest in the Cadiz location.

Phone calls to Thorne’s Salem office now go unanswered where there had been a secretary who had been taking calls but that has fallen silent as well.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl faster than a winter storm where some have the owners (Thorne’s) either vacationing in Florida and one stating that they had actually packed up and moved there, uprooting stakes in Ohio. Calls to various offices have gone unanswered as well as an attorney, according to one source representing Thorne’s Management, though not confirmed, Horwitz & Damicone, LLC of Medina, have also not been returned.