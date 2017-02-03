James Albert Yoho

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

James Albert Yoho, 68, of Cadiz, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born May 3, 1948 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late James Pierson Yoho and Betty Hendershott Yoho. Jim was a retired Coal Miner from Consolidation Coal Co. He was a Marine Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pam Stromski and Pat Hursey. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Manbeck Yoho; two sons, Michael (Joyce) Yoho of Newcomerstown and Shawn (Missy) Yoho of Cadiz; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, John (Nancy) Yoho of Scio and a sister, Betty Luyster of Belmont.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.