Denver G. Moore

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Denver G. Moore, 81, of Cadiz, formerly of Mineral City, died Friday, February 3, 2017 at Lifeline Hospital in Wintersville Ohio. He was born September 7, 1935 in Graysville, Ohio a son of the late Samuel and Sylvia Walters Moore.

Mr. Moore was a retired Mechanic for the Harrison County Highway Department and the former Fire Chief of the Mineral City Fire Department He was a member of the Cadiz F.O.E., Aerie #2162; an avid deer hunter and fan of Sans Time Country Band, whom he and Betty followed everywhere.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and a grandson, Jacob Hayward. Surviving are his wife, Betty Mercer Moore; 8 children: Carla Walters of Massillon; Debbie (Greg) Wine, Darla (Jim) Daugherty, Dennis (Vickie) Moore, Janice (Bob) Walker and Sam (Nikki) Moore all of Mineral City; Carol Winland of Canton and Janet (Sonny) Jacobs of Cadiz; 27 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Rose (Paul) Smith of Canton and a brother, Jack (Joyce) Moore of Mineral City, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio where funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Cemetery, Scio, Ohio. A Fireman’s Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.