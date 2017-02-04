Florinne M. Mallernee

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Florinne M. Mallernee, 79 of Cadiz, died Friday, February 03, 2017 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born February 19, 1937 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Priscilla DeCorte Palumbo. She was a member of the East Warren Street Church of Christ and the Cadiz Junior Women’s Club.

She and her husband, Ken, owned and operated Mallernee Cabinet in Cadiz for many years. She was a former employee of the First National Bank of Cadiz and Ohio Power in Cadiz.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Rusk Mallernee; a daughter, Kim (Paul) Clark of Clinton, Ohio; a son, Kenneth A. Mallernee of Atlanta, Georgia; 2 grandchildren: Matthew of Columbus, OH and Jon of Clinton, OH; and a sister, Ellen Yoho of Cadiz, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Tom Butterfield officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions by be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater East Ohio, 408 9th St., SW, Suite 1610, Canton, OH 44707.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.