Upcoming programs at Puskarich Public Library

“SafetyNet” Class for Parents

Make the Internet a Safe Place for Your Kids

Americorps member, Daniel Jones, will be offering a SafetyNet class for parents at the Puskarich Public Library located at 200 E. Market St., Cadiz. The class is free and is scheduled for February 23 from 5:30—7:30 p.m.

Help protect your children from the un-filtered aspects of the internet.

Feel safer allowing your children to access the internet knowing you are in control of what they see.

There will be parental control instructions for:

Windows PC

Android devices

Apple devices

Apple ID

Please call Daniel at 740.278.7137 or the library at 740.942.2623 for more information and to sign up today.

Celebrate Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Harrison County Historical Society will have a special program in February.

Dr. Scott Pendleton will highlight the history of the local black athletes of our community.

The program is scheduled for February 21st at

6:30 p.m. at the Puskarich Public Library. The library is located at 200 E. Market St., Cadiz.

For more information call 740.942.2623.