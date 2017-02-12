Floyd Wayne “Wayne” McMillen

Floyd Wayne “Wayne” McMillen, 76, of Tippecanoe, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Born March 13, 1940 in Dennison, he was a son of the late H. Floyd and Alice I. (McKibben) McMillen. Wayne was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1957 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. For 19 years, Wayne worked with his father as a mechanic for McMillen Tractor Sales. He later passed on those skills by teaching Diesel and Ag Mechanics at Harrison Career Center in Cadiz from 1976 to 2003. He also spent 15 years running his own family business, McMillen Repair Service, with his son and grandson. In retirement, he was a sales representative for Sparex Tractor.

Throughout his life, Wayne devoted much of his time to his community, having served as a Franklin Township Trustee for 16 years, as well as coaching Baseball for Lakeland Schools and in Little League. He and his sons enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, and he is in the USSSA Hall of Fame for pitching a no-hitter. Wayne was also an avid sportsman and hunter. He was a member of the Harrison County Coon Hunters, and through spending 50 years hunting with his best friend, Terry Wright, and his coon dog, he came to know the Lord. Wayne attended Mt. Bethel Community Chapel and had been a member of Gideons International.

One fine, summer day, Wayne met the former Marilyn K. Sproul at the Deersville Fireman’s Festival, and on April 25, 1959, he married her. She survives him along with their sons, Tim (Tammy) McMillen and Darin McMillen; grandchildren, T.J. (fiancée, Chandra) McMillen, Melissa (Anthony) Beckley, Cody (Jessie) McMillen and David McMillen; and great-granddaughter, Ava Lynn Beckley. Wayne is also survived by his brothers, Roger (Carol) McMillen and John (Sue) McMillen; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bob and Wanda Machan, Dale and Mary Sproul and Bill Sproul; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services, officiated by Pastor Doug Mallernee and Pastor Michael Cunningham, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville. Visitation will be 5-8pm on Tuesday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

