Carolyn Kay Young

Carolyn Kay Young

Carolyn Kay Young, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at her residence in Ravenna, Ohio.

Carolyn was born in Wheeling, W.Va., to parents James A. and Dessie Trouten on Aug. 5, 1943. She really enjoyed reading and studying her Bible and loved spelling games. Carolyn, along with her husband Arnold, enjoyed designer coloring books and loved her roses in her garden outside of her house. Most of all she loved her husband and the unending love they had for each other.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 25 years, Arnold.

Also surviving are her sisters: Marge (John) Coutts, Shirley Gale, Nada Stillwagon, Barbara Odell, sisters-in-laws: Linda Adkins and Betty Adkins, brothers-in-law: Clinton Young and John Young and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date in Jewett, Ohio.

Condolences and memories may be shared at wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski (330) 296-6436)