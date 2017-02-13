Charles R. Adams

Charles R. Adams, 74 of Frostproof, Fla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on July 4, 1942 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Howard and Isabelle (Gilliand) Adams and he has been a resident of this area since moving here from Cadiz, Ohio 14 years ago. He was a retired Appliance Store Owner.

Survivors include his son, James Adams (Nicole) of Seabrook, TX, Mark Adams of Cadiz, Ohio; five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at E.B. Fellowship Church in Frostproof with Pastor John C. Essigmann officiating. Time to be determined.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.marionnelson.com.