Francis Alfred Johnson

Francis Alfred Johnson passed away Jan. 7, at Berger Hospital, Circleville, Ohio. He was born on Oct. 22, 1918 in Belmont County, Ohio to Frank and Gretta (Todd) Johnson. He grew up in Harrison County and was graduated from Cadiz High School. He attended The Ohio State University, College of Agriculture, after which he returned to farm the family farm. In 1948 the farm operation moved to Pickaway County. On Aug. 5, 1950, Alfred married Sylvia Baird Williams. They are the parents of Stephen Baird Johnson. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clarke T. Johnson, his brother, Robert N. Johnson and his sister-in-law, Martha N. Johnson; his sister-in-law, Margaret M. Johnson; his brothers-in-law, Frederick Williams and Rodney Williams and sister-in-law, Nancy B. Williams. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Terry McKie-Johnson; grandchildren Greta and Eric Bowman, Sarah and Emma Johnson; nephews and nieces Douglas, Clark and Karen Johnson, Fred, Glen and Bruce Williams, Barbara W. Frantz; sister-in-law Virginia Johnson; a cousin, Lee Johnson.

Alfred was a member of the Circleville Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. He was a 4-H leader in two 4-H clubs for 12 years. He was a veteran exhibitor of sheep, cattle and horses, participating in livestock shows across eastern and Midwestern United States. In addition to farming, Alfred was a partner and vice president of the family businesses-Roof to Road LLC and Kentucky Roof to Road LLC.

A memorial service will be held at the Circleville Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial expressions may be contributed to the Circleville Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, 134 E. Mound St. Circleville, Ohio 43113. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.