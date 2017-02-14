Healthy Life Workshop slated for March at HC Hospital

Food Matters! Part 2 of a 2-Part Series

MIND Diet Cardiovascular Nutrition

Healthy eating is the topic at the Healthy Life Workshop on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Harrison Community Hospital cafeteria.

Carol A. Teter, RN, BSN, Nurse Educator, will continue discussion of health lifestyle habits to decrease disease risk and to positively affect longevity. The MIND Diet (Mediterranean – DASH Intervention for Neurogenerative Delay) has shown less cognitive loss (knowing, thinking, learning, and judging) and is being called the new dietary approach against Alzheimer’s Disease Tammy Scott, PhD, a scientist at Tuffs’ HNRCA Neuroscience and Aging Laboratory stated that “the MIND diet, particularly emphasis foods, such as green leafy vegetables, berries, and olive old which are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that may help to protect against dementia and cognitive decline”. An estimated 5.4 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By the year 2025, that number is predicted to grow to as many as 6.7 million. More than half of all Americans now know someone with Alzheimer’s disease. (Alzheimer’s Association – “A 21st Century Health Epidemic”.)

The DASH and Mediterranean Diets, which were featured at the February workshop evolved from diets that diabetes doctors had prescribed for their patients to protect them against heart disease, the leading cause of death in those with diabetes. And, remember, foods that are good for your heart are also good for your brain, eyes, lungs, kidneys, and other body organs.

These free, educational Healthy Life Workshops are held the first Thursday of each month in the Hospital’s cafeteria and feature physicians, nurses, dieticians, and other healthcare professionals covering a wide range of topics such as diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease and other health issues. Light refreshments are served and reservations are not necessary.