Harrison Hills BoE to meet in special session
The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet in special session on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 pm at the administrative office in Cadiz, OH. The purpose of the meeting is personnel.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
