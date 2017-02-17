Harrison Hills BoE to meet in special session

in Area News Events Featured by — February 17, 2017 at 9:44 am | 0 comments

 

The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet in special session on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 pm at the administrative office in Cadiz, OH. The purpose of the meeting is personnel.

 
 
 

