Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. to hold Dueling Pianos party

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Harrison Central Alumni Association is hosting a Dueling Pianos party as their first scholarship fundraiser.

The high-energy musical event will be held Feb. 25 at Pennington’s (formerly Ja-Lins) in Jewett with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance for the show and food and $30 at the door, if the event hasn’t sold out, which is expected.

Reserved tables are available.

Tickets are available at Pennington’s 106 E Main St, Jewett, OH 43986; Capraro’s 135 E Main St, Hopedale, OH 43976; from any HCAA board member; or by contacting HCAA at contact@hcalumniassociation.com.

Questions can be directed to HCAA at contact@hcalumniassociation.com or (740) 491-1994. Those unable to attend who would like to make a donation toward the HCAA Scholarship Fund can make checks payable to the Harrison Central Alumni Association and mail them to P.O. Box 15, New Athens, OH 43981.

“This is a unique and fun evening that everyone will enjoy. If you’ve never heard of dueling pianos check out our website for a few video clips,” said Taylar Kenny, event chair.

The event is billed as a “high-energy, entertaining, comedy routine, piano concert, sing-along, audience-interaction event.”

“We expect this event to be successful enough to allow our association to offer two scholarships to graduating Harrison Central seniors in 2018. We have been a working association since May 2016 and have already raised enough to benefit one senior from the class of 2017. I’m proud of our board for working tirelessly and thrilled to see our alumni join together to help out the next generation,” said Dan Milleson, scholarship chair.

For more information on the association or the event visit hcalumniassociation.com.