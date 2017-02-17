Thomas Victor Dickerson

Thomas Victor Dickerson, D.V.M. age 76, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 31. He was born in Dennison, Ohio, on Aug. 15, 1940 to the late Hartzell and Grace Rowland Dickerson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Elmira Haverfield Dickerson, and Barclay W. Rowland and Lydia Estella Heck Rowland of Cadiz, Ohio. Tom graduated from The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1965. Following two years of service in the United States Air Force, he practiced veterinary medicine for 40 years as an owner of the Reynoldsburg Animal Hospital in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

He served on numerous committees and held offices for The Columbus Academy of Veterinary Medicine, The Columbus Veterinary Emergency Service, and The Ohio Veterinary Medical Association. He volunteered much of his leadership, time, and veterinary services to Pilot Dogs, Inc. He was instrumental in the development of their Puppy Program and breeding program for a superior guide dog. His community benefited from his involvement in the Reynoldsburg High School intervention assistance team, the High School Mentorship Program, and volunteering his time, service, and expertise to the Reynoldsburg Police Department.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Sander Dickerson; daughters, Debbie (Aaron) Seaman and Amanda (Tim) Clancy; Sister, Jane Lehner; and grandchildren: Amber, Morgan,Tanner, Payton, and Delaney Seaman; Owen Elliot, and Patrick Clancy.

A funeral service was held in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 5 and he was buried on Monday, Feb. 6 at Gnadenhutten Cemetery, Gnadenhutten, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215 or The Dickerson Church Society, PO Box 291, Cadiz, OH 43907.