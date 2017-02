Free Community Dinner at Cadiz Presbyterian

The Presbyterian Church of Cadiz is having a Free Community Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-7 pm.

Whether you’re tired of eating alone or are just need a break from cooking, this is an wonderful opportunity to enjoy great food and Christian fellowship.

The church will be serving turkey noodle casserole, green beans, salad and dessert. Please bring your appetite and a friend.