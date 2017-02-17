Chainsaw Art Brings Wood To Life

SCIO – No kidding! He can do this out of whole tree trunks. Dan Kidd fires up his chainsaw as he carves out a bear near the beginning of Scio along Ohio 9 Wednesday. It’s not his usual place to work from but there was a pile of logs and he just went to work. Kidd has been doing this for about four years where it started from simple whittling and painting. Kidd has done numerous other animals as well, including Giraffes, Penguins and had a finished American Eagle propped up beside him next to his new bear. Kidd’s business is called “Conotton Creek Woodworks” and if interested in him carving something special for you is: 740-945-1165.