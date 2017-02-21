Catherine M. Hawkins-Farnsworth

Catherine M. Hawkins-Farnsworth, 79, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at New Athens, Ohio after a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Wayne T. Snyder and Lillie (Watt) Myers, Catherine was born July 11, 1937 at Steubenville, Ohio.

After graduating from Steubenville High School in 1956, she went on to work for The Hub, JC Penny’s and then as a pharmacy technician at Big Bear Plus. Catherine loved to pass on her history and stories to all of her friends and family; she had a gift for being able to speak and converse with young children. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her time spent in the North Star community; while there she attended the Dover United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church and the UMW. She was also a member of the Unionport OES WM in 1981 & 1990, Adult Late Deafened Association and the NF2 Crew. She founded the Brownie Scout Troop in Hopedale and was a Mother Advisor for the Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cathy (Michael) Eickleberry of Sevierville, Tenn., Patricia (Kenneth) Cline of Bloomingdale, Ohio, and Sarah (Larry) Orr of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Carolyn (Larry) Johnson of New Athens, Ohio; grandchildren, Carrie A. Eickleberry, Heather S. (Tim) Horstman, Jeffrey L. Greer, Jr., Stephanie L. (Michael) Brown, Marie F. (Josh) Everhart, Kenneth L. Cline, Jr., Hilarry C. Orr, Hannah C. Orr, Anthony S. Johnson, Amanda C. Johnson and Breanna L. Johnson great-grandchildren, Ava Engstrom, Nathan Engstrom, Owen Cline-Scott, Tina Cline-Scott, Kenna Cline-Brown, and Ezra Everhart; step-great-grandchildren, Paige Horstman and Peyton Horstman; a brother, Rev. W. Thomas (Helen) Snyder; a sister, Rebecca Goleno; a sister-in-law, Vie Hawkins and Patricia Vanderwarp who was like a sister to Catherine, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and step-siblings.

In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her first husband Richard Hawkins; her second husband, Gary Farnsworth; her daughter Rebecca S. Chancey and her grandchild, Michael R. Eickleberry.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 from 11 to 1 p.m. in the Hopedale United Methodist Church at Hopedale, Ohio. Following visitation an Eastern Star Service will be held. A service will follow in the church at 1 p.m. with Rev. W Thomas Snyder officiating. A private burial will follow.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Catherine by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Memorial contributions in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005-390